Russians, Expelled From Czech Republic, Will Leave Country On June 7 - Diplomatic Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:36 PM

Russians, Expelled From Czech Republic, Will Leave Country on June 7 - Diplomatic Source

Two Russian diplomats, which were expelled from the Czech Republic, will leave the country on Sunday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Two Russian diplomats, which were expelled from the Czech Republic, will leave the country on Sunday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

"Representative office employees will leave for Russia on June 7," the source said.

Earlier in the day, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that two employees of the Russian embassy would be expelled in connection with the story about a Russian diplomat allegedly bringing ricin poison inside the country for assassinating officials involved in the dismantlement of a monument to a Soviet marshal.

Rossotrudnichestvo the Russian governmental agency administering civilian foreign aid and cultural exchange told Sputnik that the expelled diplomats were the agency's Prague office's acting head Andrei Konchakov and a staff member, whose last name is Rybakov.

