UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Face Trial For Iron-bar Attack On English Fan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

Russians face trial for iron-bar attack on English fan

Two Russians will face trial in France over a vicious assault that left an English fan partially paralysed during Euro 2016, a judicial source said on Wednesday

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Two Russians will face trial in France over a vicious assault that left an English fan partially paralysed during Euro 2016, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Mikhail Ivkine, 34, and Pavel Kosov, 33, risk up to 15 years behind bars if found guilty of the attack on Andrew Bache. The trial is expected to take place before March 2021.

Street battles ahead of the Russia-England match in the French port city of Marseille on June 11, 2016, left 35 people injured, including two England fans who suffered serious injuries.

Bache, now in his fifties, was left paralysed on the left side of his body after being hit around the head with an iron bar.

Ivkine and Kosov, both from Moscow, do not contest hitting Bache, but they claim they were provoked by English supporters. They also claim they were not to blame for the extent of the victim's injuries.

The pair have been held in custody since 2018 after being tracked on social media by a joint French and British investigation.

Kosov was arrested in Cologne and Ivkine in Munich in February 2018 on their way to attend a match in Spain between Spartak Moscow and Athletic Bilbao.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Moscow Social Media France Marseille Cologne Munich Bilbao Spain Euro February March June 2016 2018 From

Recent Stories

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

16 minutes ago

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solid ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

46 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

1 hour ago

Sanitizer walkthrough gates installed at city Rawa ..

2 minutes ago

Easter Vigil for Orthodox Christians in Qatar to B ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.