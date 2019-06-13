Russians, Filipinos, Georgian Off Blast-Hit Tanker in Gulf of Oman Safe - Shipping Firm

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Frontline shipping company's oil tanker Front Altair, hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman, had 11 Russians, 11 Filipinos and one Georgian on board, all have been evacuated and are safe, company spokesman Pat Adamson told Sputnik Thursday.

According to media reports, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions in the Iranian waters of the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day. The Oman border guard confirmed that at least one tanker suffered an attack.

"We have 11 Russians on board, one Georgian and 11 Filipinos. All people [were] evacuated from the vessel ... They are all well and safe," the spokesman said.