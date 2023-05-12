In this digest, we will tell you how many Russians have cut their expenses this year, about a new platform for online shopping that has been launched in Russia, and where Russians spent their long holidays in early May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how many Russians have cut their expenses this year, about a new platform for online shopping that has been launched in Russia, and where Russians spent their long holidays in early May.

One in 10 Russians reduced their expenses by 20-30% this year, with the total number of those saving money having decreased by 5% compared to 2022, a fresh study conducted by the Zarplata.ru job search portal showed on Friday.

As many as 75% of respondents cut down on expenses this year, which is 5% less compared to 2022. Of them, 41% have managed to decrease spending by 5% to 10%, 27% � by 10% to 20%, 10% � by 20% to 30%. Another 7% started to reduce their expenditure by 30% and or more.

At the same time, 15% of respondents did not pay attention to how much they reduced their expenses, according to the findings.

When asked what expenses they saved on, 13% mentioned visiting cafes and restaurants, 12% � vacation trips, 9% each � groceries, as well as clothes and shoes, 8% � beauty salons, and 5% � alcohol, among other items. Another 41% of Russians try to save on everything.

The main reason for cutting spending is increasing prices, with 24% of respondents noting that they are trying to save more. Another 23% said they were beginning to be short of money, 12% had problems with salaries, and 2% had problems with work.

The study was conducted among 2,250 Russians from April 24 to May 11.

NEW PLATFORM FOR ONLINE SHOPPING

Inventive Retail Group, which manages retail chains such as re:Store, World of Cubes and a number of others, has launched a new online shopping platform, dubbed Brandly, in Russia, which allows customers to order goods from all over the world, the retail operator told Sputnik.

"Inventive Retail Group ... announces the launch of new international project Brandly. This is a platform for online shopping of original branded products with delivery from anywhere in the world," the company said.

The catalog includes diverse products � from clothes and shoes to household appliances and dietary supplements. The delivery period ranges from two to four weeks for any goods from the moment of payment for the purchase � in the future, it is planned to reduce shipping time to seven days.

Additionally, the company independently manages the assortment, based on customer wishes. At the same time, quality control of goods is carried out before they are sent to Russia, and if a defect is found, it is replaced in the sending country. Electronics and household appliances have their own service warranty.

The platform is headquartered in the UAE and has branches in other countries to ensure work with local markets. this will allow business to develop not only in Russia, but also in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the markets of the middle East and North Africa region, and then all over the world, the company added.

The number of Russians who traveled abroad for the May holidays has increased by 20% compared to the last year, with Belarus, Turkey and Kazakhstan the top three most popular destinations according to a fresh study by the MTS travel hotel booking service.

"The number of travelers abroad for the May holidays increased by 20%. At the same time, the number of those who traveled to non-CIS countries doubled, while the flow of tourists to neighboring countries (CIS, Georgia and Abkhazia) decreased by 7% year-on-year," the study said.

The most popular destinations were Belarus (27% of travelers abroad), Turkey (17%) and Kazakhstan (13%). Last year, Kazakhstan ranked second with 17% and Abkhazia closed the top three with 10%. This year, Abkhazia made it into the top five, along with the UAE.

The study was conducted among travelers who left their home region on April 29 and came back on May 9.