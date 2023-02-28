(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about Russia's plans to build the largest dry port in the country, whether Russians have difficulties finding a job, and if they are satisfied with their life.

Russia's largest dry port is planned to be build in the city of Artyom in the Primorsky region, the regional government said on Tuesday, adding that its launch is slated for 2024.

A dry port is a multifunctional logistics center with a developed infrastructure that allows cargo owners to enjoy all the advantages of a seaport on land. On the basis of one center, it will be possible to receive a whole range of cargo handling services. It will also accelerate delivery times to end points. Consolidation of cargoes on the territory of a dry port will allow loading and dispatching regular trains.

"According to investors, the Artyom transport and logistics center (dry port) is a high-tech complex consisting of a modern railway, terminal, warehouse and customs infrastructure. Its launch is planned to be held during the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2024," the government said in a statement.

Investments in the project will amount to more than 15 billion rubles ($201.7 million), the statement read, adding that about 550 new jobs will be created.

"The transport and logistics center in Artyom will become the largest dry port in Russia, providing cargo owners with a logistics service that meets international standards. It will serve the growing export, import and transit container traffic through the ports and border crossings of the Far East," the government said.

Three-quarters of Russians aged over 40 years old said that they experience difficulties finding a job, a fresh study conducted by the Zarplata.ru job search portal revealed on Tuesday.

Currently, 33% of respondents aged over 40 are looking for job, 5% have recently found a job and got a job, and another 62% have been working for a long time, according to the findings.

Among job seekers, 76% experience difficulties.

When asked about the difficulties experienced by job seekers aged 40 years and older, respondents most often say that it is difficult for them to find a job with decent pay (78%), that they find it more difficult than young candidates to navigate automated workflows (11%), and that it would be difficult for them to get a job in their specialty (7%).

Additionally, 60% of respondents note that they have not noticed changes in the attitude of employers when hiring employees over 40 years old over the past year, saying that they are still often denied. However, another 40% of respondents are sure that employers have become more willing to invite them to interviews and offer a job.

More than half of Russians are fine with the life they lead, with the number of such people having increased compared to 2022, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Tuesday.

"In January, more than half of Russians said that they were generally satisfied with the life they lead (58%). This share increased by 10% over the year � in January 2022, every second person (48%) was satisfied with their own life. Every fourth person gave a neutral assessment," the study said.

As of January, 17% of respondents were dissatisfied with their lives, while there were 24% of them at the beginning of 2022, according to the findings.

Additionally, the poll found that citizens' assessments of the situation in the country are also predominantly positive � 59% of respondents consider life in Russia to be good. But one in three (33%) consider it generally bad.

The study was conducted among 1,600 adults via telephone interviews on January 27.