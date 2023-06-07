(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In this digest, we will tell you about a large-scale tourist festival that will take place in Moscow, what Russians have done over the past year to contribute to reducing environmental problems, and about a historical festival that the Russian capital will host later this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about a large-scale tourist festival that will take place in Moscow, what Russians have done over the past year to contribute to reducing environmental problems, and about a historical festival that the Russian capital will host later this week.

A large-scale tourist forum and festival, dubbed "Travel!," will be held at the All-Russia Exhibition Center, or VDNKh, in the Russian capital from June 8-11, with the program including performances by ethnic groups, tastings, talk shows and meetings with famous bloggers, the Moscow mayor's website said on Wednesday.

"VDNKh invites to visit the large-scale 'Travel!' tourism forum and festival, which will be held from June 8-11. Presentations of the most interesting travel formats and destinations in the regions of Russia and foreign countries are waiting for guests. The program includes workshops in folk crafts, performances by ethnic groups, tastings, talk shows and meetings with famous bloggers," the website said.

Additionally, more than 50 exhibition stands will be presented at Industry Square � Russian regions, foreign countries, travel companies will present their opportunities.

This year, the partner country is Kyrgyzstan, which will demonstrate the national flavor and the best tourist routes. Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia will also be represented at the site.

The forum will also host for the first time Youth Days aimed at developing popular science tourism and addressed to both young professionals in the industry and a new generation of travelers. Guests will learn about the prospects of youth tourism, take part in career guidance events and workshops on creating tourism products.

One in two Russians said that they themselves or their family members had somehow contributed to reducing environmental problems over the past year, according to a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

As many as 52% said they had done something to take care of environment, while 41% said they did not make any effort. Another 7% were unable to give a definite reply.

When asked about ways to encourage people to engage in environmental activities, respondents proposed introducing benefits for housing and public utilities, travel in transport (45%), discounts for attending cultural and leisure events (21%), and additional days off at work (18%), among others. At the same time 22% believe that incentives will not help stimulate people.

In addition, the majority of respondents � 88% � could not name any of the well-known Russians who are now promoting environmental values. Only 7% of respondents could name such people, while less than 1% of citizens believe that there are no such people.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians on May 19, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%.

The "Times and Epochs" historical festival will be held in the Russian capital from June 8-12, with 41 venues, including in parks, ready to welcome guests, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

"By the established tradition, on the eve of Russia Day, the 'Times and Epochs' historical festival starts in the capital. This year we are holding it for the eleventh time. For five days, from June 8-12, everyone will be able to travel back in time, plunging into the atmosphere of different historical eras," Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

Forty-one venues are waiting for guests, the official said noting that four of them will be placed in parks for the first time.

"The program of the festival is dedicated to 30 important dates in the history of Russia, including: 1035th anniversary of the victory of Prince Vladimir near Chersonesus, 315th anniversary of the defeat of the Swedish army near the village of Lesnoy, 240th anniversary of the Manifesto on the accession of Crimea to Russia, 110th anniversary of Pyotr Nesterov's 'dead loop' � the first in the world aerobatics figure ... and others," Sobyanin said.

As part of the festival, 1,000 hours of workshops, more than 80 sports programs and about 40 animation and theater events will take place, the mayor added.