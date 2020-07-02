Russians in Canada Turn Out to Have Their Say on Constitutional Amendments

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Hundreds of Russians in Canada turned out to diplomatic missions in Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal in spite of the novel coronavirus pandemic to have their say on proposed constitutional amendments on Wednesday.

The voting brought together Russians from Canada's largest metropolitan areas hailing from all corners of the Russian Federation, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, and Tula.

The Russian Embassy in Canada said in statement to Sputnik that 250 and 397 individuals cast their vote in Ottawa and Montreal respectively, and 680 in Toronto ” the Canadian region with the largest concentration of Russian nationals. The embassy added that voting went off without any reported issues or incidents.

Kirill Mikhaylov, Consul General at the Toronto Consulate, told Sputnik that the turnout was smaller in comparison to the 2018 presidential election - given the ongoing global novel coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictive measures - but that "nevertheless, there was a constant, never-ending wave of people who took part in voting."

"The amendments are a positive step for pension reform, protecting historical truth about our involvement in the Great Patriotic War," a voter by the name of Sergei said, adding, "We should be proud and confident. We are doing the right thing."

Oleg, originally from Tula, said that is impressed by the trajectory the country is taking, and that the amendments are a way to solidify the progress.

The voting - already delayed by more than two months by the pandemic - was conducted in accordance with strict precautionary health measures, including mandatory masking and temperature checks.

All those Sputnik spoke with were impressed with the organization, citing a quick and easy procedure and all of the precautionary measures ensuring the health and safety of voters.

Mikhaylov said that the consular officials' top priority was ensuring the smooth operation of the vote and said that preparations took up the better half of June.

Ahead of the vote, according to the embassy, there were requests to expand voting sites to other Canadian cities, which could not be granted because of the emergency public health regulations still in force in parts of the country.

A total of 78.03 percent of Russians voted for amendments to Russia's Constitution, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 99.01 percent of election protocols were processed.

The all-Russian vote on amendments to the country's Constitution was originally scheduled for April 22, but was then postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the vote would be held on July 1. Residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region were able to take part in remote voting.