Russians in US Voting on Constitutional Amendments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russian citizens residing in the United States are voting on a package of over 200 amendments to the country's constitution, including those that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stand for reelection.

Polling stations opened at the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in New York at 8.00 am ET on Wednesday. An hour later, they were joined by the Consulate General in Houston.

"We do care if people come or not. Of course, we did not conduct any agitation. We campaigned in only one way - so that everyone would come to vote regardless of the attitude of a citizen of the Russian Federation to the substance of a particular amendment," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation. Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

"Today is a decisive day for each of us, for me as well. In fact, we are determining how we want to see our country. Whether we want it to be weak or to be a strong state with a strong social policy. The changes that are proposed, in my opinion, they strengthen our constitution," Antonov said.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the Russian president. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate parts of its territory.

"It is the first time that we are in a situation where each of us has to wear a mask, gloves. I think that a pandemic will not stop us from coming and expressing our attitude to the future of our country," Antonov said.

The embassy requires all voters and employees to wear a mask and enforces social distancing rules on the premises.