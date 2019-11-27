UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Injured In Bus Crash In Dominican Republic Insured - Tour Operators' Association

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:50 AM

Russians Injured in Bus Crash in Dominican Republic Insured - Tour Operators' Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) All 39 Russian tourists who were on the bus that overturned in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday afternoon are insured, seven of them are taking the planned flight back to Moscow, the Russian Association of Tour Operators said in a Wednesday statement.

"On November 26 at around 15:00 local time [19:00 GMT] a road accident occurred involving a bus that was carrying tourists from Punta Cana (The Dominican Republic) to an airport in the city of La Romana. There were 39 Russian tourists on the bus. The injured are getting assistance, there are no fatalities. According to preliminary information, the road accident occurred because of a sharp maneuver of the truck that tried to switch lanes in front of the tourist bus," the tour operators' association said.

According to the statement, a hotline has been established for the relatives of all those injured in the bus accident.

"According to updated data, there were 39 tourists of the Anex Tour operator, 2 tourist guides and the driver on the bus [at the time of the accident]," the tour operators' association specified, adding that "Seven tourists are departing for Moscow on the planned flight, they will likely be joined by several other people.

The injured tourists are currently under doctor supervision at the hospital of the city of Higuey."

The association said citing insurance company sources that "all of the [Russian] tourists were insured by the ERV company" and were getting the necessary medical assistance.

The Dominican branch of the Russian embassy in Venezuela said in a Wednesday Facebook statement that the Russian citizens who were in serious condition after the accident were sent by helicopter to medical centers in the capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, where they received emergency surgery.

Dominican media reported that over a dozen Russian tourists injured in the Tuesday bus accident were in critical condition.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Moscow Russia Facebook Company Driver Doctor Road Accident Higuey La Romana Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Venezuela November Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre expands n ..

4 hours ago

More than $500 bn a year needed to ensure basic le ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

6 hours ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

6 hours ago

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder sur ..

6 hours ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.