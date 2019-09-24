UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians' Life Expectancy Increases By Almost 8 Years Since 2000 - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:20 AM

Russians' Life Expectancy Increases by Almost 8 Years Since 2000 - Health Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The average life expectancy in Russia has increased by almost eight years over the past two decades, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova told reporters.

"Since 2000, over the past 20 years, the life expectancy of Russians has increased by 7.7 years - almost eight years. This is a great achievement," Skvortsova said on Monday.

According to Skvortsova, maternal fatality declined by almost five times, while child mortality decreased by 3.6 times.

The minister also said that mortality from tuberculosis in Russia has decreased by almost four times while consumption of alcohol and tobacco will be reduced.

Skvortsova was speaking on the sidelines of the High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage which took place during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia New York From

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

7 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

7 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

18 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.