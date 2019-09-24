Russians' Life Expectancy Increases by Almost 8 Years Since 2000 - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The average life expectancy in Russia has increased by almost eight years over the past two decades, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova told reporters.

"Since 2000, over the past 20 years, the life expectancy of Russians has increased by 7.7 years - almost eight years. This is a great achievement," Skvortsova said on Monday.

According to Skvortsova, maternal fatality declined by almost five times, while child mortality decreased by 3.6 times.

The minister also said that mortality from tuberculosis in Russia has decreased by almost four times while consumption of alcohol and tobacco will be reduced.

Skvortsova was speaking on the sidelines of the High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage which took place during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.