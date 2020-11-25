Russians Made Up Largest Number of Tourists in Maldives After Opening Borders - Reports

The largest number of foreign tourists after the opening of borders in July arrived in the Maldives from Russia, a local news portal reported on Wednesday

According to the ministry of tourism, in the period after the lifting of restrictions from July 15 to November 21, 62,501 tourists visited the Maldives, of which 12,961 came from Russia. Thus, tourists from Russia account for more than 20 percent of the number of total arrivals in the Maldives. A significant number of tourists also arrived in the Maldives from India, the United Kingdom, the United States and the UAE, the Raajje.

mv news portal reported.

Since the beginning of 2020, Russians have taken second place, with more than 37,000 having visited the Maldives. Italian tourists are in first place, with more than 45,000 visitors.

Earlier in November, it was reported that the Aeroflot carrier will increase the frequency of flights to the Maldives up to seven times a week starting November 22.