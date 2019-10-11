UrduPoint.com
Russians May Be Among Crew Members Of An-72 Aircraft That Crashed In DRC - Embassy

Russians were likely among crew members of the An-72 transport aircraft that crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and their names are being established, Natalia Kononova, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in the DRC, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russians were likely among crew members of the An-72 transport aircraft that crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and their Names are being established, Natalia Kononova, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in the DRC, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have been in constant contact with DRC officials on establishing the pilots' citizenship. According to preliminary information, we have established that there were Russian nationals among the crew members.

Their names and surnames are being established," Kononova said.

The aircraft, which conducted flights at request of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, left the Goma International Airport at 1.32 p.m. local time (11:32 GMT) on Thursday and was due to land in the DRC capital of Kinshasa at 4.43 p.m., but went off radar an hour after taking off. It was later confirmed that the aircraft, carrying four crew members and four passengers, had crashed in DRC's east.

