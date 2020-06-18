UrduPoint.com
Russians May Take Flights Abroad When Risk Of COVID-19 Spreading Minimized - Official

Russians will be allowed to travel abroad by plane when there is absolutely no risk of COVID-19 spreading or when this risk is minimal, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russians will be allowed to travel abroad by plane when there is absolutely no risk of COVID-19 spreading or when this risk is minimal, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said.

"This partially contains the answer to your previous question. Can it [the virus] be carried inside the country or not? [It would be proper to allow tourist air travel] when we are absolutely sure there is no re-exporting of the virus into the Russian Federation by arriving people," Popova said in an interview with Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

This would be possible with positive patients numbers similar to those Russia saw in February and early March, the public health official noted.

"But when these numbers grow, then the risk of spreading increases, which we see in the Russian Federation and other countries. When the risk is minimal, when there is no risk of spreading of the disease, then it will be possible to open all borders and resume international flights," Popova explained.

European countries are now carefully studying risks as well, Popova noted.

