Russians Most Numerous Among Tourists Visiting Turkey in January-April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) More than 552,000 Russians visited Turkey in the first four months of 2021, a number higher than visitors from any other country, Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated.

According to statistics shared by the ministry, a total of 2.7 million tourists visited Turkey from January to April this year, with 20% of them from Russia. Iranians came second with 194,000, Ukrainians at 187,000 and Germans at 185,000.

According to the statistics, there was a considerable decrease in the number of foreign tourists visiting Turkey in 2019-2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

While 51.7 million tourists visited Turkey in 2019, the numbers fell 69% to 15.9 million, of which 2.1 million being Russians, in 2020.

Russia restricted flights to Turkey from April 15 to at least June 1 due to the rise of coronavirus cases there. The two countries continue negotiations about lifting the travel ban. In May, Turkish Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy visited Moscow in order to discuss the measures taken in Turkey for tourists; however, no specific announcements were made following the visit.