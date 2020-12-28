UrduPoint.com
Russians Name Doctors, Medical Workers As Heroes Of 2020 - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russians Name Doctors, Medical Workers as Heroes of 2020 - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian citizens named doctors and medical workers the heroes of 2020, according to a poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) on Monday.

When asked about their hero for 2020, more than half or 55 percent of Russian citizens chose doctors and medical workers, followed by employees of the ministry of emergency situations with 31 percent, and virologists and vaccine developers with 22 percent. Moreover, 20 percent of respondents named militarily personnel in hot spots, 16 percent voted for teachers volunteers, and 15 percent named social workers.

The poll also showed that the main "2020 antiheroes" named by the respondents were speculators who raised prices of medicines or arranged their artificial shortages (44 percent), as well as alarmists who spread panic (30 percent), politicians who build their careers criticizing measures taken against the spread of coronavirus (21 percent), COVID dissidents who deny the existence of the coronavirus pandemic and ignore sanitary rules and prohibitions (19 percent) and city or regional leaders who have failed to cope with the spread of coronavirus (11 percent).

In general, when describing the hero of this year, 13 percent of respondents first of all noted such qualities as honesty, decency and fairness.

The survey was conducted on December 24 via phone interviews with 1,600 adults Russians. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.

