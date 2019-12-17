Russians Name Railway Link to Crimea, Defeating Terrorism in Syria Main 2019 Events - Poll

(@imziishan)

Russian citizens considered the opening of a direct railroad line to Crimea, which links the peninsula to mainland Russia, as well as the victory over terrorism in Syria, the passing year's main events in Russia and the world, respectively, the Public Opinion Foundation revealed in a poll published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian citizens considered the opening of a direct railroad line to Crimea, which links the peninsula to mainland Russia , as well as the victory over terrorism in Syria , the passing year's main events in Russia and the world , respectively, the Public Opinion Foundation revealed in a poll published on Tuesday.

According to the survey, the major events that took place in Russia in 2019 were the launching of the railway link over the Crimean Bridge, which received 7 percent of the vote; followed by the law on raising the retirement age, which received 5 percent; natural disasters, 4 percent; and sports events, 3 percent. The construction and opening of roads, unsanctioned rallies, festivals and cultural events were also considered to be significant. Meanwhile, 68 percent of respondents found the question difficult to answer.

As for the key global events, Russians believed the most important to be the triumph over terrorism in Syria, which received 8 percent of the vote; followed by the election of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the Ukrainian president, which received 4 percent; the fire in Notre-Dame de Paris along with other events in France, 2 percent; natural disasters, 2 percent; and US President Donald Trump's policy and the US' withdrawal from the INF Treaty, 1 percent.

Seventy-five percent of respondents hesitated to say.

The poll was conducted on December 1 among 1,500 respondents in 104 settlements across Russia. The margin of error is 3.6 percent.

The first passenger train from Moscow to Simferopol in Crimea will depart on December 24, while the first train from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol will run on December 23. The train service Tavria Crimea's old name will cover 2,741 kilometers (1,703 miles) between St. Petersburg and Sevastopol in 43.5 hours. The Crimean Bridge opened to car traffic in May of 2018.