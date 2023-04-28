Russians Not Allowed to Take Part in CTBTO Training Course in Slovakia - Foreign Ministry

Slovakia did not issue visas to representatives of Russia who wanted to participate in the training course of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization's preparatory commission on April 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"Four Russian specialists ...

planned to attend the event. ... the Slovak government took a course to prevent Russian representatives from attending the exercises without a clear explanation of the reasons. As a result, all Russian experts were denied visas," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it considers Bratislava's decision "unfriendly and politicallymotivated."