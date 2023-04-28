UrduPoint.com

Russians Not Allowed To Take Part In CTBTO Training Course In Slovakia - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Russians Not Allowed to Take Part in CTBTO Training Course in Slovakia - Foreign Ministry

Slovakia did not issue visas to representatives of Russia who wanted to participate in the training course of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization's preparatory commission on April 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Slovakia did not issue visas to representatives of Russia who wanted to participate in the training course of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization's preparatory commission on April 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Four Russian specialists ...

planned to attend the event. ... the Slovak government took a course to prevent Russian representatives from attending the exercises without a clear explanation of the reasons. As a result, all Russian experts were denied visas," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it considers Bratislava's decision "unfriendly and politicallymotivated."

Related Topics

Russia Bratislava Slovakia April Event All From Government

Recent Stories

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Co ..

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference discusses the latest ..

1 minute ago
 Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Inte ..

Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Internal Affair of Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Journalists demand appointment of information cadr ..

Journalists demand appointment of information cadre officer

3 minutes ago
 26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity ..

26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity concludes in Amman

16 minutes ago
 Abdul Rehman called on Federal Minister for Financ ..

Abdul Rehman called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

4 minutes ago
 Ferrari's Leclerc nails pole for the Azerbaijan Gr ..

Ferrari's Leclerc nails pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.