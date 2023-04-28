- Home
Russians Not Allowed To Take Part In CTBTO Training Course In Slovakia - Foreign Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 09:11 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Slovakia did not issue visas to representatives of Russia who wanted to participate in the training course of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization's preparatory commission on April 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"Four Russian specialists ...
planned to attend the event. ... the Slovak government took a course to prevent Russian representatives from attending the exercises without a clear explanation of the reasons. As a result, all Russian experts were denied visas," the ministry said.
The ministry added that it considers Bratislava's decision "unfriendly and politicallymotivated."