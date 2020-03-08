UrduPoint.com
Russians Not Among Foreigners Infected With Coronavirus In Egypt - Embassy Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:20 AM

Russians Not Among Foreigners Infected With Coronavirus in Egypt - Embassy Spokesperson

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) There are no Russian citizens among coronavirus-infected people in Egypt, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed announced that 45 people on board a tourist ship anchored in the port of the southern city of Luxor had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"According to the consular section [of the Russian embassy] there are no Russians among those infected with the coronavirus," a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Egypt told Sputnik.

Zayed said on Saturday that there were 19 foreigners among those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Later in the day, the health minister specified that 11 of the coronavirus cases showed up "negative" in repeated testing.

Earlier this month, Egypt reported three coronavirus cases. One of the patients has recovered, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Population.

