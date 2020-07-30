Russians Not Involved in Social, Political Events in Belarus - Ambassador to Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russian citizens are not involved in events related to social and political situation in Belarus, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told reporters on Thursday.

Moscow expects the relevant Belarusian authorities to provide evidence confirming the legality of detention of Russians near Minsk, Mezentsev said.

"We expect from the relevant authorities of the Republic of Belarus evidence confirming legality of detention of Russian citizens and the charges brought against them under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus, as well as the initiation of a criminal case announced on July 30," the ambassador told reporters.

The Russian Embassy in Belarus will ensure the protection of the rights of Russians detained in the republic, the diplomatic mission sent a note to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to ensure access to them for consular officers, Mezentsev said.

"During a meeting with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, I emphasized that the embassy is obligated and will ensure the protection of rights of the Russian citizens temporarily detained by law enforcement agencies. Access of consular officers to our citizens should be promptly ensured. We have already sent a note to the republic's foreign ministry," he said.

The detained Russians intended to depart from Minsk on July 25 and did not plan to stay in the republic for a long time, and then, much later, planned to return to the Russian capital from a third state via plane, passing the territory of Belarus.

"The reason for their arrival in the country was a contract with one of commercial firms, which is registered here in Belarus, and each of these Russians had an employment contract with this enterprise," the diplomat added.

Russian citizens, who were detained in Belarus, could be employees of a private security company that ensures protection of energy infrastructure and resources of one of foreign states, Mezentsev said.