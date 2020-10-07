UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Not US Friends, But Areas Exist For Cooperation - White House Security Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russians Not US Friends, But Areas Exist for Cooperation - White House Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) While Russia is not a friend of the United States there are areas where the two nations can collaborate, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday.

"They [Russians] are not our friends but there are areas where we can cooperate with the Russians," O'Brien said at a security summit. "We'd like to get an arms control deal with them."

Last week, O'Brien met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Geneva to discuss a number issues, including arms control, cybersecurity, elections non-interference, counterterrorism, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Syria, Afghanistan among others.

O'Brien said he delivered a strong message to his Russian counterpart on election interference. He said China, Iran and other countries are also looking to influence the US elections.

"When it comes to our elections, we are going to keep a close eye on it," he said. "I think we are going to do fine come November 3 but it's something we have to keep an eye on."

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Syria Iran Russia China Fine Geneva United States November

Recent Stories

Low flying helicopter blamed for Giro accident

3 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin hails Ancelotti influence for Englan ..

3 minutes ago

EU to Work Out OPCW Report-Based Position on Naval ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine May Join EU Sanctions Against Russia Over ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Greenpeace Branch Investigating Kamchatka ..

3 minutes ago

Offshore turbines to power post-virus UK recovery ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.