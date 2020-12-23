UrduPoint.com
Russians Notice Climate Change Effects Despite Limited Awareness - Poll

The majority of Russian citizens can see the effects of climate change but do not know much about it and do not want to learn more, according to a new study by Russian pollsters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The majority of Russian citizens can see the effects of climate change but do not know much about it and do not want to learn more, according to a new study by Russian pollsters on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted jointly by Moscow-based research center Levada (a designated foreign agent in Russia) and a Russian non-profit Development and Environment. They surveyed 1,607 adult respondents via personal interviews throughout November.

"Asked if they could feel climate change, on average, almost 70 percent of respondents replied in the affirmative and 30 percent in the negative. Across all social-demographic and professional groups, the absolute majority of respondents said that they felt [climate change]," the poll, obtained by Sputnik, found.

Only 25 percent of respondents considered themselves well-informed about climate change in their region, while 49 percent considered themselves generally informed and the rest admitted being not informed enough.

With regard to the consequences of climate change, 13 percent of respondents considered themselves well-informed, 46 percent believed they were generally informed and the remaining 41 percent admitted being uninformed.

Most respondents 63 percent did not know much about how to decrease the environmental footprint of humans, 29 percent reported general awareness and only 7 percent were well-informed.

At the same time, one in two respondents 56 percent did not find it necessary to learn more about climate change, as opposed to 21 percent who displayed interest. This latter group included mainly students and seniors, according to the study.

