Russians On Board Cruise Ship Quarantined In Japan Not Diagnosed With Coronavirus- Embassy

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:10 AM

Russians on Board Cruise Ship Quarantined in Japan Not Diagnosed With Coronavirus- Embassy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Russians on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese coast have not been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus yet, the Russian Embassy in Japan said Thursday.

"At the moment, the Russians have not been diagnosed with the virus.

We are in constant contact with compatriots, we receive real-time information about their problems, needs and wishes... As of today, the coronavirus infection has been confirmed in 20 passengers. The quarantine may last until February 20," the embassy said on Facebook.

Earlier in the day the Kyodo news agency reported citing Japan's Health Ministry that another 10 people from the Diamond Princess ship had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

