Russians Overwhelmingly Prefer Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccines - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Roughly eight in ten Russian citizens would prefer to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with a domestically-developed vaccine rather than foreign alternatives, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Wednesday.

According to an earlier VTsIOM poll, the share of Russians who plan getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is 38 percent as opposed to 52 percent who have no such plans.

Among those who plan vaccination, 84 percent said they preferred Russian vaccines over foreign alternatives, while only 7 percent said they would prefer foreign vaccines, the findings showed.

The poll was conducted among 1,600 adult Russian citizens via phone interviews from December 11-19. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.

More Stories From World

