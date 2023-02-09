UrduPoint.com

Russians Plagued By Personal Data Breaches - Senator

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 08:41 PM

The number of private data leaks affecting Russians spiked 40 times last year, Russian Senator Irina Rukavishnikova told the upper-house Federation Council on Thursday

"Every year, cyber criminals steal more and more personal data. As of last year, the number of leaks of Russians' personal data grew 40 times," she said.

Rukavishnikova, the deputy chair of the constitutional committee, called the official figures "a worrying trend."

The government has given its preliminary approval to a bill that seeks to criminalize illegal collection and sharing of personal data.

The senator said that a debate was underway on a proposal to punish personal data breaches by companies with fines calculated as a percentage of their annual revenue. Rukavishnikova said the upper house was in favor of a balanced approach.

