MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you what Russians think about "male" and "female" management styles, if women and men have equal rights in Russia, and how much Russians plan to spend in average for a present on International Women's Day.

Most Russians do not believe in the division of management styles into "male" and "female" ones, with young people aged under 24 years more likely than others to believe that management styles do not depend on gender, a fresh study by the HeadHunter employment search service showed on Tuesday.

"The majority of Russians (67%) do not believe that there is a "female" or "male" style of management, and, in fact, everything depends on the professional qualities, and not on the gender of the leader," the study showed.

The younger the respondents are, the more often they are sure that there are no gender-specific management styles � 81% of respondents under the age of 24 are sure of this, while respondents aged over 55 years insist in 43% of cases that "male" and "female" team management exist.

Additionally, 58% do not attach importance to the gender of the manager when applying for a new job, with male respondents saying 5% more often than female ones that the gender of their future boss is not important to them.

The study was conducted among 2,000 job seekers from across Russia from January 20 to March 1.

More than 60% of Russians believe that women have as many rights in Russia as men, while one in 10 are sure that women have even more rights and opportunities, according to a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"Today, the majority of Russians believe that women in modern Russia have the same rights and opportunities as men � 61%.

The situation in this area is improving, the figure has grown by 11 percentage points since 2004," the study said.

Another 24% believe that women women in the country have fewer rights than men, compared to 40% in 2004. At the same time, 11% said that women have more rights and opportunities than men.

The study was carried out among 1,600 adults via telephone interviews on February 19.

HOW MUCH WILL YOU SPEND ON GIFTS?

Russians plan to spend 5,200 rubles ($69) in average on buying gifts for International Women's Day celebrated on March 8, with flowers, cosmetics and perfumes, sweets and gift certificates being among the most popular options, a fresh study by VTB Bank found on Tuesday.

"On average, spending on gifts this year will amount to 5,200 rubles. At the same time, the amount among men is expectedly higher � 6,400 rubles against 4,000 rubles among women," the study showed.

A third of respondents are ready to allocate from 1,000 to 3,000 rubles for these purposes, a quarter � from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles, 18% � from 5,000 to 10,000 rubles, VTB found out by interviewing 1,500 customers of Russian banks aged 18 to 60 years.

For almost half of respondents (47%), the amount of money will remain at the level of the previous year. Another quarter plan to cut spending, with 22% among men and 30% among women. Another 15% of respondents are ready to slightly increase pre-holiday expenses.

The list of the most popular gifts for March 8 included flowers (72%), cosmetics, perfumes and jewelry (61%), sweets and delicious presents (41%). About a third of respondents each will opt for gift certificates (33%), money (31%) or electronics, including gadgets and various equipment (30%).