Russians, Previously Captured In Nigeria On Water Phoenix Ship, Freed - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:56 PM

Russians, Previously Captured in Nigeria on Water Phoenix Ship, Freed - Foreign Ministry

The Russians, who were captured by pirates in Nigeria on the Water Phoenix ship in September, were released on October 31, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Russians, who were captured by pirates in Nigeria on the Water Phoenix ship in September, were released on October 31, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On October 31, two crew members of refrigerator ship Water Phoenix were freed. Let me remind you that it belongs to a Dutch transport company. The ship's captain and chief mate were captured by pirates on September 8 in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the crew members were currently being taken to the city of Lagos in Nigeria, where they would undergo a medical examination.

"Representatives of the Russian diplomatic mission in Abuja and representatives of the shipowner are working on organizing the early return of our compatriots to their homeland. The release of the sailors was possible thanks to the coordinated energetic actions of diplomats in Nigeria, Nigerian law enforcement agencies, as well as the shipowner's representatives," Zakharova added.

More Stories From World

