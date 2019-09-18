UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Protest Over Crackdown In Growing Solidarity Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Russians protest over crackdown in growing solidarity campaign

A campaign in support of jailed Russian demonstrators gained momentum Wednesday, with celebrities, priests and teachers calling for their release and more than 200 people protesting outside the presidential administration

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A campaign in support of jailed Russian demonstrators gained momentum Wednesday, with celebrities, priests and teachers calling for their release and more than 200 people protesting outside the presidential administration.

This month, six people received jail terms ranging from two to four years following a wave of anti-government protests in Moscow.

The sentencing of young actor Pavel Ustinov caused particular outrage, sparking a rare solidarity drive among popular actors and other Kremlin-friendly celebrities.

Dozens of stars with millions of followers on social media who usually steer clear of politics took to Instagram, saying Ustinov, who was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for violence against police, was simply an innocent bystander.

On Wednesday, the campaign grew bigger as scores of people including popular actors staged one-man pickets outside the offices of President Vladimir Putin's administration in central Moscow.

It is the only kind of demonstration Russians are permitted to hold without giving prior notice to the authorities.

One by one, the protesters held a placard calling for Ustinov's freedom while others waited their turn in a long line.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Jail Social Media Young Vladimir Putin From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Amir Khan hails Waseem on winning bout against Fil ..

3 minutes ago

Over 10 mln households to have access to Insaf Car ..

3 minutes ago

Cannavaro's Guangzhou end Kashima's reign as Asian ..

3 minutes ago

Australia's Moody named as coach of Oval team in T ..

3 minutes ago

Indian police arrest Mushtaq Zargar's brothers, ne ..

15 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry new pr ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.