Russians queue to register candidate opposed to Ukraine offensive

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Queing on a cold winter day in Moscow, Siberian nurse Natalia Avdeyeva said she wanted to make sure at least one opponent to Moscow's dragging Ukraine offensive was registered for the upcoming presidential election.

A former liberal lawmaker who then moved into political circles accepted by the Kremlin, Boris Nadezhdin has emerged as an unlikely candidate for "peace" ahead of the vote.

Thousands of Russians across the country and abroad have been lining up to register his name to challenge President Vladimir Putin at the ballot box in March.

"I came here to put my signature for Nadezhdin... because he is the candidate who opposes the special military operation," 53-year-old Avdeyeva said.

"And I want there to be some kind of alternative. All the others (candidates) have the same agenda," she added.

Nadezhdin -- whose name has the Russian word for "hope" in it -- has called Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine a "fatal mistake" in increasingly vocal and surprising criticism of the Kremlin's military campaign.

Under Russian electoral law, Nadezhdin needs 100,000 signatures by the end of January to be allowed to run. His website said he had garnered almost 85,000 on Monday evening.

"The main thing that is happening in our country right now is the conflict with Ukraine," said 37-year-old music teacher Konstantin Filin.

"Nadezhdin is apparently the person that wants to stop it. I am at least pleased that a this many people are ready to get out of their comfort zones and do something," he said.

Many in the Moscow queue were surprised to see such a turnout, considering that -- even with enough signatures to be registered -- there is virtually no chance that Nadezhdin could become Russian leader.