Russians' Real Income To Rebound 6% Over 2019-2022 - Think Tank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The real disposable income of Russians will grow by about 6 percent over the next four years due to accelerated economic growth and implementation of national projects, the Institute of Economic Forecasting of the Russian academy of Sciences (IEF RAS) said on Tuesday.

By 2022, the total income of Russians will reach 73.9 trillion rubles, increasing by 5-6 percent year-on-year annually, the think tank's forecast says.

The growth will be driven by the implementation of national projects, as well as measures taken by the state in social policy, including indexation of salaries and pensions, the experts said.

The think tank forecasts that this year, Russians' nominal income will amount to 62.2 trillion rubles, representing a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase.

However, IEF estimates are much more optimistic than the Economic Development Ministry's official forecast, according to which real income growth in 2019 will be 0.1 percent.

