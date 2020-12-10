Russians Released From Detention in Libya Are Heading Home - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, released from their detention in Libya where they had been held since May 2019 over alleged election meddling, are currently heading to their home country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, released from their detention in Libya where they had been held since May 2019 over alleged election meddling, are currently heading to their home country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, they were released. They are now on their way home," Bogdanov said.

Shugaley and Sueifan are expected to arrive in Russia on the night into Friday, the diplomat added.