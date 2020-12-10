UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Released From Detention In Libya Are Heading Home - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:14 PM

Russians Released From Detention in Libya Are Heading Home - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, released from their detention in Libya where they had been held since May 2019 over alleged election meddling, are currently heading to their home country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, released from their detention in Libya where they had been held since May 2019 over alleged election meddling, are currently heading to their home country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, they were released. They are now on their way home," Bogdanov said.

Shugaley and Sueifan are expected to arrive in Russia on the night into Friday, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Election Russia Libya May 2019 From

Recent Stories

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

2 minutes ago

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

16 minutes ago

Boeing Starliner 2nd Uncrewed Flight Test to Launc ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Citizens Held in Libya for Alleged Vote Me ..

2 minutes ago

President calls families of soldiers martyred at L ..

2 minutes ago

UN Mission in Afghanistan Decries Killing of Journ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.