Russians Seeking To Leave UK Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Depart On Flight From London - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

Russians Seeking to Leave UK Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Depart on Flight From London - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian citizens who sought to leave the UK amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak have departed on an evacuation flight from London to Moscow, the Russian Embassy in the UK told Sputnik on Saturday.

"A special Aeroflot flight between Moscow and London, organized for the evacuation of UK citizens from Russia, took place on April 18. A number of Russian citizens are flying back from London to Moscow, having found themselves in a particularly difficult situation in the UK, requiring urgent repatriation to their homeland for humanitarian reasons," the embassy said.

Upon arrival in Moscow, Russian citizens will be subject to a period of quarantine in accordance with current guidelines.

More Stories From World

