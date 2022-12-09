UrduPoint.com

Russians, Serbs Collecting Donations For Kosovo And Metohija At Charity Concert

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Russians, Serbs Collecting Donations for Kosovo and Metohija at Charity Concert

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The humanitarian concert dubbed "Peaceful Sky for Children's Smiles 2," organized to collect donations for Kosovo and Metohija, took place at the Russian House in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, on Thursday.

The humanitarian action was held in Serbia for the second time. In March, the first concert to collect funds for medical equipment for the Donetsk People's Republic marked the start of the charity concert tradition in the Russian House, head of the cultural center Evgeny Baranov told Sputnik.

"Today is the second concert under the same brand, this time focusing on the painful and disturbing point on the Serbian map, for the benefit of children of Kosovo and Metohija. The topic is as relevant as ever, it is important and we are pleased that in the situation in which the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija have found themselves, we remain close and ready to lend a shoulder within our competence," Baranov said.

A donation box has been installed near the entrance to the Russian House.

Employees of the Russian embassy, employees of the center, representatives of public organizations and numerous citizens of Russia and Serbia have been leaving their donations throughout the day. There were no empty seats before the start of the event.

Head of People's Diplomacy association Ivan Stefanovich said that all funds will be sent to the so-called "folk kitchens" of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo and Metohija.

The concert program included Russian and Serbian folk and spiritual songs performed by young singer Pavlina Radovanovic from the town of Orahovac in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as other traditional performers.

The action under the slogan "Serbs and Russians Together for Children of Kosovo and Metohija" was organized under the aegis of People's Diplomacy in cooperation with Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian Humanitarian Mission, the International Foundation for the Unity of Orthodox Christian Nations with the support of the Russian embassy.

Related Topics

Russia Young Belgrade Same Donetsk Serbia March Church Christian Event All From

Recent Stories

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

40 minutes ago
 Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls pr ..

Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls process: SSP Kamran Ali

40 minutes ago
 'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to cl ..

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to clean crops

42 minutes ago
 Peru's new president under pressure after predeces ..

Peru's new president under pressure after predecessor's arrest

42 minutes ago
 PM for doing away with using corruption for politi ..

PM for doing away with using corruption for political victimization

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills ..

Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills for overcoming pressing challe ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.