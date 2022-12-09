Russians, Serbs Collecting Donations for Kosovo and Metohija at Charity Concert

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The humanitarian concert dubbed "Peaceful Sky for Children's Smiles 2," organized to collect donations for Kosovo and Metohija, took place at the Russian House in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, on Thursday.

The humanitarian action was held in Serbia for the second time. In March, the first concert to collect funds for medical equipment for the Donetsk People's Republic marked the start of the charity concert tradition in the Russian House, head of the cultural center Evgeny Baranov told Sputnik.

"Today is the second concert under the same brand, this time focusing on the painful and disturbing point on the Serbian map, for the benefit of children of Kosovo and Metohija. The topic is as relevant as ever, it is important and we are pleased that in the situation in which the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija have found themselves, we remain close and ready to lend a shoulder within our competence," Baranov said.

A donation box has been installed near the entrance to the Russian House.

Employees of the Russian embassy, employees of the center, representatives of public organizations and numerous citizens of Russia and Serbia have been leaving their donations throughout the day. There were no empty seats before the start of the event.

Head of People's Diplomacy association Ivan Stefanovich said that all funds will be sent to the so-called "folk kitchens" of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo and Metohija.

The concert program included Russian and Serbian folk and spiritual songs performed by young singer Pavlina Radovanovic from the town of Orahovac in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as other traditional performers.

The action under the slogan "Serbs and Russians Together for Children of Kosovo and Metohija" was organized under the aegis of People's Diplomacy in cooperation with Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian Humanitarian Mission, the International Foundation for the Unity of Orthodox Christian Nations with the support of the Russian embassy.