Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) - Russians showed courage and dignity this year by supporting the nation's troops in the special military operation, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Our multinational people, as it was in all the difficult epochs of the Russian history, showed courage and dignity. It supported in word and deed defenders of the Fatherland, our soldiers and officers, all participants of the special military operation," Putin said in his New Year's address.

The outgoing year, which was full of tensions and worries, has brought great drastic changes for Russia and for the whole world, the president noted.

Instead of the traditional background of the Kremlin, the head of state was standing in front of servicemen taking part in Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Putin visited the headquarters of the Southern Military District this morning where he talked to commanders and presented banners to army corps, including from Donetsk and Luhansk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the president also presented awards to servicemen who showed courage and heroism during the special military operation.