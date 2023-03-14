In this digest, we will tell you how much Russians spend on their health, if they expect any changes in their financial situation in the coming year, and what Russians think about social advertising

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how much Russians spend on their health, if they expect any changes in their financial situation in the coming year, and what Russians think about social advertising.

Russians on average spent 1,686 rubles ($22.3) on health this winter, which marked a 15% increase compared to the same period of the last year, according to a fresh study by Russian Standard Bank.

"Statistics have shown that the total average check here has grown to 1,686 rubles from 1,469 rubles in the winter of 2021-2022," the study said, adding that pharmacies remain the traditional leader in the top five for frequency of spending in the healthcare segment.

Pharmacies are where Russians spend most often on their health, followed by medical institutions, where the average check for one bank card transaction over the winter of 2022-2023 amounted to 5,446 rubles. Practicing doctors rank third by frequency of visits. The average check for one bank card transaction at physicians this winter amounted to 5,416 rubles.

The top five also includes the services of dentists and orthodontists, where the average check is 9,134 rubles, as well as optical services, where it reaches 5,881 rubles.

Half of Russians assess their financial situation as average, while one in four respondents believes that their financial situation will improve in the coming year, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) has shown.

As many as 57% of Russians consider their financial situation to be average, 22% � good, and 20% � poor, according to the findings.

Additionally, a quarter of respondents believe that their financial situation has worsened over the past two or three months. Another 10% said the opposite, while for 64%, nothing has changed.

As for any changes in the coming year, 25% expect their financial situation to improve, while 15%, on the contrary, expect a deterioration. Another 43% do not expect any changes at all.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 Russians from 53 regions from February 17-19.

Most Russians believe that social advertising is necessary, and that it should be aimed at supporting the population and be dedicated to patriotism, the health of citizens and the fight against poverty, according to a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

Almost a third of respondents (29%) said that they have seen social advertising during the last year and remember what it was about, 21% have seen it, but do not remember the content. Another 37% did not see any social advertising.

When asked what the social advertising they saw was about, 10% of respondents mentioned the special military operation, support for those mobilized, and calls for conscription, 7% said that the advertisement was about information on social policy, 4% � road safety, and 3% � the fight against alcoholism.

More than half of respondents (68%) believe that social advertising is needed, while 22% take the opposite view, according to the findings.

Additionally, 13% said that social advertising in Russia should be aimed first of all at supporting the population and improving people's lives, 12% believe that social advertising should be dedicated to patriotism, love for the motherland, 11% � to the health of citizens, 10% � to the fight against poverty, 9% � to care for the elderly and assistance to pensioners, 8% � to education, and 7% � to the protection of motherhood and childhood, and so on.