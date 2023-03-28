(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about sticker sensors developed by Russian students that show whether a cargo was damaged while being transported, how Russians spend their day at work, and what Russians consider to be the most influential public institution.

Students from the Russian city of Ivanovo have developed sticker sensors that detects whether a cargo was damaged while being transported, the National Technological Initiative (NTI) told Sputnik.

"A team from the Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology has created sticker sensors that show that a cargo was damaged during transportation and help track when it happened," the NTI said.

The new scientific product � a small self-adhesive shock sensor often used by transport companies � will allow them to improve the quality of delivery of valuable, expensive or fragile goods.

During laboratory experiments, the developers drew attention to a special substance, N-acetyldihydroanonaine, which reacts to physical impact and changes color when a cargo is damaged.

"The sensor is a sticker with the substance applied to it. The substance is fixed on a sticker that can be placed on the shipping package. If the damage occurred at the location of the sticker, the luminescence of the substance occurs. The sensor will not work if the package is torn or stretched elsewhere," the NTI added.

The cost of components for one sticker sensor will be 5 rubles ($0.065) per batch of 500 pieces.

A test sample of the sensor is expected to appear by mid-2023. It is planned to bring the product to the market in the next two to three years.

Russians spend part of their work day chatting in messengers, reading news in Telegram channels and shopping on online marketplaces, a fresh study conducted by the Zarplata.ru job search portal revealed on Tuesday after interviewing more than 2,000 people aged from 25 to 55 years old.

"The majority of Russians are constantly distracted from work by scrolling through news feeds, correspondence in personal chats, online shopping and reading telegram channels ... 33% admitted that they spend an average of two hours doing off-target things, 25% spend one hour, 22% � three hours, 11% � less than an hour," the study revealed.

When asked what are they distracted by most often, respondents named scrolling through news feeds (44%), checking mail (42%), correspondence in personal chats (42%), reading Telegram channels (33%), telephone conversations (29%), online shopping (21%), excessive reflection on mistakes and failures (19%), surfing through the internet (13%), smoking (11%), reading and commenting on posts on social networks (10%) and mobile games (5%).

Additionally, the poll showed that the most common reason why Russians are drawn to 'timekillers' is the desire to get distracted and take a break from work (40%). Also, many are distracted by conversations of colleagues (32%), while 12% admitted that they suffer from increased anxiety and restlessness, and switching attention to something else relaxes them.

At the same time, 36% said that these off-target activities do not prevent them from completing work on time and they are not going to fight their habits. Another 33% believe that a reasonable alternation of work and rest will help to cope with the waste of time, and 20% say that only drastic measures can help � rigid planning and differentiation of work priorities.

MOST POWERFUL INSTITUTE IN RUSSIA

Russians consider the armed forces to be the most influential public institution in Russia, with the top three also including the internet and media, according to a fresh poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"Most of all, over the past 20 years, the social significance of the armed forces has grown � today they are the most influential public institution ... Russians assessed the role of the armed forces in the life of our country on average at 4.65 points out of 5," the study said.

The internet and media rank second and third, gaining 4.43 points and 3.82 points correspondingly. The top five also include the church and religious organizations.

Among the most influential groups in the life of Russian society, citizens singled out governors and directors of large industrial enterprises. In a similar survey conducted in 2003, Russians singled out oligarchs, bankers and financiers.