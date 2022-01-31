Russians split from family in Ukraine strive to maintain ties

Before conflict broke out, visiting her brother and sister was easy for Alla Lavrova, who could drive from her home in Russia and across the border to Ukraine in just one hour

Oktyabrsky, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Before conflict broke out, visiting her brother and sister was easy for Alla Lavrova, who could drive from her home in Russia and across the border to Ukraine in just one hour.

But with tensions soaring after Western leaders accused Moscow of amassing tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, Lavrova, 56, doesn't know when she'll see her siblings again.

"I haven't seen them for two-three years," she says, wiping the counter of her cafe in the town of Oktyabrsky in southwestern Russia.

"It has become more difficult to cross the border because of the political situation," she tells AFP.

Many residents of this small town have had to adapt to keep in touch with loved ones since 2014, after an insurgency of Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Crossing the border to work, shop or visit family used to be easy but now the process has become a headache with further restrictions introduced with the coronavirus pandemic.

And the situation is unlikely to change soon with Washington warning of an imminent Russian invasion into Ukraine.