UrduPoint.com

Russians Split From Family In Ukraine Strive To Maintain Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 01:08 PM

Russians split from family in Ukraine strive to maintain ties

Before conflict broke out, visiting her brother and sister was easy for Alla Lavrova, who could drive from her home in Russia and across the border to Ukraine in just one hour

Oktyabrsky, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Before conflict broke out, visiting her brother and sister was easy for Alla Lavrova, who could drive from her home in Russia and across the border to Ukraine in just one hour.

But with tensions soaring after Western leaders accused Moscow of amassing tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, Lavrova, 56, doesn't know when she'll see her siblings again.

"I haven't seen them for two-three years," she says, wiping the counter of her cafe in the town of Oktyabrsky in southwestern Russia.

"It has become more difficult to cross the border because of the political situation," she tells AFP.

Many residents of this small town have had to adapt to keep in touch with loved ones since 2014, after an insurgency of Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Crossing the border to work, shop or visit family used to be easy but now the process has become a headache with further restrictions introduced with the coronavirus pandemic.

And the situation is unlikely to change soon with Washington warning of an imminent Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Visit Border Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong's Chief Executive to Skip 2022 Winter Ol ..

Hong Kong's Chief Executive to Skip 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Repo ..

46 seconds ago
 Hasaan Khawar reviews newly set up galleries in La ..

Hasaan Khawar reviews newly set up galleries in Lahore Museum

47 seconds ago
 Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

25 minutes ago
 Israel strikes Hezbollah positions near Damascus: ..

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions near Damascus: monitor

13 minutes ago
 Ryanair narrows losses in third quarter

Ryanair narrows losses in third quarter

13 minutes ago
 Cruise missiles to nukes: North Korea's arsenal

Cruise missiles to nukes: North Korea's arsenal

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>