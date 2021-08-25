Russians to Be Able to Vote in 144 Countries in Duma Elections - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian citizens will be able to vote in 144 countries in the elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, in September, Gennady Askaldovich, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russian citizens living or temporarily staying abroad can vote in 144 countries in the upcoming parliamentary elections. For this purpose, 348 polling stations will open," Askaldovich said.

"According to our rough estimates, more than 2 million of our compatriots live abroad. Usually 200,000-300,000 people take part in the elections," he said.