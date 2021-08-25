UrduPoint.com

Russians To Be Able To Vote In 144 Countries In Duma Elections - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:30 AM

Russians to Be Able to Vote in 144 Countries in Duma Elections - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian citizens will be able to vote in 144 countries in the elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, in September, Gennady Askaldovich, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russian citizens living or temporarily staying abroad can vote in 144 countries in the upcoming parliamentary elections. For this purpose, 348 polling stations will open," Askaldovich said.

"According to our rough estimates, more than 2 million of our compatriots live abroad. Usually 200,000-300,000 people take part in the elections," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote September Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

54 minutes ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

9 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

9 hours ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

9 hours ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

9 hours ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.