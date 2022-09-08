Russians to Be Banned From Entering Estonia From September 19 - Top Estonian Diplomat

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) A ban on entry of Russian citizens into Estonia will go into effect on of September 19, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Thursday.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Wednesday that the three Baltic states reached an agreement to restrict the entry of Russians from Russia and Belarus.

"The political will of Estonia is that from the night of September 19, a ban on entry into Estonia for Russian citizens will come into force. This applies to those Russians who have visas issued in Estonia, as well as visas issued in other EU countries. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland will also impose a ban from the same moment," Reinsalu told reporters.