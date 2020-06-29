UrduPoint.com
Russians To Be Called Back To Duty In 2020 To Take Part In National Guard Training - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russians to Be Called Back to Duty in 2020 to Take Part in National Guard Training - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russian reservists will be called back to duty this year to take part in training of the armed forces, the National Guard, the state guard and the Federal Security Service, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree, published on the official legal information portal.

"I order that Russian Federation citizens who are part of the reserve force be called back to duty in 2020 for taking part in military training of the Russian Federation's armed forces, troops of the Russian Federation's National Guard, state guard agencies and Federal Security Service agencies," the decree read.

The Russian cabinet and regional authorities are tasked with ensuring the implementation of this order, which comes into force on Monday, the day of its signing.

