Russians To Bid Farewell To Colleagues After Quitting Job, About An Open Doors Day Being Hosted By Moscow Libraries And Cultural Centers

Russians to bid farewell to colleagues after quitting job, about an open doors day being hosted by Moscow libraries and cultural centers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you whether it is typical for Russians to bid farewell to colleagues after quitting job, about an open doors day being hosted by Moscow libraries and cultural centers, and how many Russians consider themselves happy.

One in four Russians quits their job without saying goodbye to any colleagues, a fresh poll conducted by job search service SuperJob found on Monday after interviewing 1,600 representatives of the economically active population from across Russia.

"When quitting job, every second Russian (53%) said goodbye to colleagues orally. One in five (22%) brought or ordered treats for colleagues to work � for example, pizza, sushi or cake," the poll showed.

Another 5% of respondents said they sent farewell letters to colleagues on their last working day, while one in four Russians left "without saying a word," according to the findings.

Additionally, the poll found that it is more typical for women to organize a small farewell party at work than for men � 25% against 20%. Going to a bar, in turn, is more often typical for men � 9% against 6% among women.

Libraries and cultural centers of Moscow will hold the "One open doors day" educational action on March 25, Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina said on Monday.

"Muscovites and guests of the capital are invited to visit libraries and cultural centers on March 25. Within the framework of the 'One open doors day' educational action, meetings with writers, including children's book writers, workshops, excursions, photo exhibitions and other events will be held," Sergunina said in a statement.

More than 300 platforms have prepared their own programs for the educational action, the official said, adding that they include different formats.

"In libraries, you can get acquainted with the authors of popular books, listen to lectures on literature and visit book exhibitions. Performances of music and dance groups will be held in cultural centers, theater performances will be presented to the audience," Sergunina added.

Additionally, some libraries will host workshops on journalism and lectures on the Arctic, the statement read.

The majority of Russians � 82% � consider themselves to be happy, almost a quarter attribute this to the fact that they have a family, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Monday.

Women consider themselves happy more often than men � 85% against 77%, according to the findings. At the same time, 14% of respondents said that they feel unhappy, the poll showed.

Additionally, 42% of respondents said that there are more happy people than unhappy ones among their acquaintances. Another 36% believe that among their acquaintances the number of both happy and unhappy people is the same. Fourteen percent think that there are more unhappy people.

Among the reasons for happiness, respondents named the presence of a family (24%), health and life of both their own and loved ones (21%), general satisfaction with life (20%), a good job (19%), the presence of children (16%), and good financial situation (13%).

Slightly less frequently, respondents named the facts that they have home (8%), they are not alone (8%), and well-being in their personal lives (6%) as the reasons for their happiness.

