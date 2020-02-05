Russians to Get Back Home Amid Coronavirus Fears Via Temporary Route - Authorities

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) A temporary transport corridor will be created on Wednesday between the Russian Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk and the Chinese city of Heihe to allow Russian citizens to return to Russia amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Chinese citizens who have Russian residence permits will also be able to take advantage of the temporary route.

"We maintain active dialogue with our Russian citizens. We have received information that about 30-40 people would like to return to the country [Russia]. We have agreed this with the Chinese side - on February 5 a temporary corridor will be opened through the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe checkpoint," the Russian Amur Region authorities said in a statement.

This is not the first time that a temporary transport corridor is being created between Heihe and Blagoveshchensk. On January 28, the Amur Region authorities opened such a corridor to allow 239 Russians and 18 Chinese citizens with Russian residence permits to return from China to Russia.

Transport corridors were also opened between the two cities on February 1 and 2.

All the people returning from China to Russia via the temporary Heihe-Blagoveshchensk route are being examined for any signs of viral disease.

At the end of January, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to close the country's Far Eastern border to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus to Russia.

Russia has arranged for the evacuation of its nationals from the Chinese province of Hubei, which is the epicenter of the current coronavirus outbreak. The first Russian rescue plane headed to the city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, on Tuesday.

So far, Russia has registered two coronavirus cases. Overall, over 20,000 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in China. More than 400 people have died from the disease in China. Outside of China, coronavirus cases have been reported in 24 countries.