Russians Unaffected When Authorities Provide Assistance To Other Countries - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:30 AM

Russians Unaffected When Authorities Provide Assistance to Other Countries - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia always provides humanitarian assistance to other countries to the extent it can, and Russian nationals are not affected by this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked to comment on criticism of Moscow sending humanitarian aid to others amid the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Assistance is always provided to other states within the scope of our capabilities, without affecting the ability to provide the necessary assistance to the Russians themselves. This is an absolute constant, it is always calculated and taken into account. Any country does this," Peskov said in an interview with RTVI.

