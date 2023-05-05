In this digest, we will tell you about the first international wine tourism forum in Russia, which will be held later in May, whether Russians use gadgets during sports training, and about plans to create a Russian equivalent of the Tinder dating app, which is leaving the domestic market by the end of June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about the first international wine tourism forum in Russia, which will be held later in May, whether Russians use gadgets during sports training, and about plans to create a Russian equivalent of the Tinder dating app, which is leaving the domestic market by the end of June.

The first international conference "Wine Tourism Forum: Successful Practices and Trends" will take place in Russia from May 11-13, Abrau Durso wine producing company head Boris Titov told Sputnik.

Domestic tourism is currently booming in Russia due to natural reasons, but Russian winemaking deserves more, the company head said, adding that the country is "almost ready to join the ranks of the world's wine-producing provinces." Therefore, it is necessary to make efforts to make wine tourism trips to Russia look as attractive as possible in the eyes of foreigners, he added.

"Abrau Durso Tourism Center with the support of the Global Wine Tourism Organization (GWTO) and the International Center of Wine and Gastronomy will hold the first international conference 'Wine Tourism Forum: Successful Practices and Trends' in the village of Abrau-Diurso (Krasnodar Territory) from May 11-13," Titov said.

Russian winemakers, representatives of authorities, tour operators, specialized universities, as well as foreign partners, will take part in the event.

"GWTO President Jose Antonio Vidal will review current global trends and best industry practices. Professionals from Azerbaijan, Argentina, China, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Uruguay and other countries are also invited to share their vision of the industry," he said.

The participants will discuss the possibility of creating a single map of wine routes in Russia, which will unite both large and small wineries in the Krasnodar Territory, Rostov Region, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, the company head added.

More than 40% of Russians believe that gadgets increase the efficiency of sports, with smartwatches being the most popular device during training, according to a fresh poll by Hi-Tech Mail.ru news portal.

A total of 42% of respondents are sure that gadgets increase the efficiency of sports training. Of those who use wearable electronics for activity monitoring, 38% of respondents chose smartwatches.

Other popular fitness gadgets are smart bracelets and chest pulse sensors, according to the findings.

Additionally, the poll found that nearly half of respondents, or 49%, work out. Among those doing sports, 35% of respondents use special gadgets or applications.

"The most important function of sports gadgets turned out to be the measurement of the number of steps taken � this option was chosen by 23% of survey participants. Another 21% voted for measuring the pulse. Controlling music for respondents turned out to be as important a function as calculating calories burned (9% each)," the study added.

The poll was conducted among 11,600 readers of the news portal from May 2-4.

Russian technology company VK is working on its own equivalent dating app after Tinder announced its withdrawal from the Russian market, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

In VK's dating app, users will not be identified through an account in social network VKontakte, the newspaper said, adding that its launch may take place as early as this summer.

The representative of VK refrained from commenting on the matter.

As of now, the social network already has the VK Dating service, which was launched in November 2021. It is positioned as a service that helps to find someone for friendly or romantic communication.

On Monday, Match Group, the US company that owns Tinder, announced in its annual report that it would complete its withdrawal from Russia by June 30.