Russians View Creation Of Sputnik V Vaccine As Main Victory Of 2020 - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:35 PM

Russian citizens believe that the creation of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was the main national victory in 2020, a fresh poll by Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian citizens believe that the creation of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was the main national victory in 2020, a fresh poll by Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed.

According to the survey, the list of high-profile victories of 2020 includes the invention of the vaccine against COVID-19 (10 percent), the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (8 percent) and the 75th anniversary of World War II victory (4 percent).

At the same time, 70 percent of respondents found it difficult to answer the question.

The VTsIOM-Sputnik survey was conducted in November-December among 1,600 Russian adults by phone with a margin of error within 2.5 percent.

More Stories From World

