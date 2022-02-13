UrduPoint.com

Russians Waiting to Move From Baikonur Will Get Help Relocating This Year - Source

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) All Russian citizens currently living in the main residential area of the Baikonur Cosmodrome but wishing to relocate from the city of Baikonur will get certificates for the purchase of housing this year, a Baikonur source told Sputnik.

"In 2022, it is planned that 600 housing certificates will be given out. There are currently 598 families, which include 1,399 people, waiting to relocate. So, basically everyone who is waiting should get a certificate," the source said.

As part of the Russian government program on the relocation of people from Baikonur, about 137 housing certificates were given out in 2018.

In the following three years, around 600 certificates were made available annually, the Baikonur source told Sputnik.

In the second half of January, the terrorist threat level was raised at Baikonur over reports about possible terrorist attacks.

The Soviet-built Baikonur is the world's busiest space launch site located in a Kazakh steppe. Russia has a lease on the complex until 2050. Security at Baikonur was stepped up after violent protests gripped Kazakhstan in early January.

