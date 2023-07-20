Russians Who Avoid Military Service Eligible For Refugee Status In France - Court
Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM
France's National Court of Asylum (CNDA) has decided that Russians who avoid military mobilization are eligible for the refugee status in France, the court said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) France's National Court of Asylum (CNDA) has decided that Russians who avoid military mobilization are eligible for the refugee status in France, the court said on Thursday.
"The National Court of Asylum has ruled that Russians who avoid mobilization ... as well as mobilized citizens who become deserters can receive refugee status," the CNDA said in a statement.