Russians Who Avoid Military Service Eligible For Refugee Status In France - Court

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Russians Who Avoid Military Service Eligible for Refugee Status in France - Court

France's National Court of Asylum (CNDA) has decided that Russians who avoid military mobilization are eligible for the refugee status in France, the court said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) France's National Court of Asylum (CNDA) has decided that Russians who avoid military mobilization are eligible for the refugee status in France, the court said on Thursday.

"The National Court of Asylum has ruled that Russians who avoid mobilization ... as well as mobilized citizens who become deserters can receive refugee status," the CNDA said in a statement.

