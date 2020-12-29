Russians Who Received Placebo Have Opportunity to Get Real COVID-19 Vaccine - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russians who received a placebo as participators of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will have an opportunity to receive the actual vaccine, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told Sputnik.

Mass vaccination with Sputnik V started in Russia earlier in December. Last week, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the vaccine, told Sputnik that the institute had discussed with the health ministry the possibility of disclosing data on the volunteers who received a placebo in the clinical trials but had not yet received authorization.

"Of course, they will have such an opportunity," Golikova said when asked if those who had received a placebo would be able to get inoculated with a working vaccine now.

Russia has been among the leaders of COVID-19 vaccine development, with two of its products, Sputnik V, and EpiVacCorona, created by the Siberian research center, Vector, already in the Phase 3 trials. Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.4 percent, based on the third and final control point of 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases.