Russians Widely Face Rights Violations Across Western Countries - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Russian nationals residing in the Western countries have become subject to widespread violations of their rights, with total discrimination gaining momentum amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Violations of the rights of Russians in states of the 'collective West' have become rampant. The most widespread violations include the denial of a wide range of services (educational, medical, banking, etc.), introduction of measures against Russian businesses, and the seizure of Russian citizens' property," the ministry said in a report.

Furthermore, violations of the rights of Russians abroad included forced public repentance and condemnation of Russia's government actions, exclusion from sports competitions and cultural events, as well as attacks, threats and insults, the ministry added.

The problems previously faced by Russian nationals residing abroad have been supplemented by "total discrimination against Russians," including diplomats, in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the report read.

Many Russians living in Canada have been threatened with physical violence, children of Russians in Canadian schools have been harassed, the ministry said, adding that major cities such as Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver have become the focal points of attacks against all related to Russia.

A sharp surge of discrimination not only against Russians and Russians native, but in general against all members of the Russian-speaking diaspora was observed in Germany, where discrimination against Russian nationals was supplemented by actions against Russian cultural sites and religious facilities, the ministry said, pointing to attacks and desecration against Russian Orthodox churches in Dusseldorf, Berlin and Hanover.

