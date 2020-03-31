UrduPoint.com
Russians Wishing To Leave France Via Special Flight Need To Provide Personal Data -Embassy

Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:42 PM

The Russian Embassy in Paris asked Russians who are living in France and wish to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic to provide personal data, as diplomats are in the process of organizing a special flight

PARIS/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Paris asked Russians who are living in France and wish to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic to provide personal data, as diplomats are in the process of organizing a special flight.

"Due to the fact that the [Russian] Federal Air Transport Agency suspended commercial flights by Aeroflot between France and Russia, we [the embassy] ask you to provide us with as much personal information about each person as soon as possible, in addition to the information you have already provided, as the information is needed for us to organize a special flight from France to Russia for Russian citizens," the embassy said on its official Facebook page.

France has so far confirmed 44,550 cases of COVID-19 and more than 3,000 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

The pandemic prompted many countries across the world to shut borders, leaving people stuck in foreign countries. The Indian Tourism Ministry decided to help foreigners who cannot leave the country due to the lockdown and created a special website where people can contact the relevant authorities for assistance.

"The world is facing an unprecedented situation today. The tourism ministry is with you during these difficult times. We are fully committed to the security of everyone. If you are located in any part of India because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can help you contact the relevant authorities," the ministry said.

India has registered more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, and 32 people infected with COVID-19 have died in the country.

