Russians Without Foreign Citizenship Allowed To Serve As Contract Military - Decree

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Citizens without a foreign citizenship, as well as those who have dual citizenship, have the right to enter military service in the Russian Armed Forces on a contract basis, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Citizens without a foreign citizenship, as well as those who have dual citizenship, have the right to enter military service in the Russian Armed Forces on a contract basis, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Citizens who are not in the military service, who have expressed a desire to enter military service under a contract in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to replace military positions... who do not have citizenship of a foreign state or a residence permit or other document confirming the right to permanent residence residence on the territory of a foreign state, as well as citizens who have citizenship of a foreign state or a residence permit or other document.

.. and foreign citizens who have expressed a desire to enter military service under a contract in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to replace military positions must submit applications to the military enlistment office's under the contract," the decree said.

